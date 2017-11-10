Ashes 2017: James Anderson Replaces Ben Stokes As England Vice-Captain

James Anderson, England's premier fast bowler, was appointed as the vice-captain for the Ashes 2017 series against hosts Australia on Friday. Anderson replaces Stokes, who is currently suspended following a nightclub brawl. Stokes is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into his involvement in the fight outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25. Anderson, 35, who has 506 Test wickets, was promoted as understudy to captain Joe Root ahead of fellow paceman Stuart Broad and ex-skipper Alastair Cook.

Coach Trevor Bayliss previously said he was planning for an Ashes series without Stokes, who is running out of time ahead of the first Test in Brisbane from November 23.

Lancashire bowling great Anderson is embarking on his fourth Test tour of Australia, and he looks likely to play a key role as England's bowlers hit injury problems.

Nottinghamshire speedster Jake Ball is to have a scan after he injured his right ankle on Thursday during England's warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

It follows a knee injury which ruled paceman Steven Finn out of the tour.

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran has arrived as Finn's tour replacement, while all-rounder Moeen Ali continues to recover from a side strain.

(With AFP Inputs)