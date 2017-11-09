 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Asanka Gurusinha Comes To Dinesh Chandimal's Defense On Witchcraft Comment

Updated: 09 November 2017 21:16 IST

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was on Thursday asked whether he sought any blessing from "meyni" (sorcerer) ahead of their gruelling India tour as team manager Asanka Gurusinha promptly came to his defence to avoid any further embarrassment.

Asanka Gurusinha Comes To Dinesh Chandimal's Defense On Witchcraft Comment
The Sri Lankan skipper had stunned everyone last month when with his witchcraft confession. © AFP

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was on Thursday asked whether he sought any blessing from "meyni" (sorcerer) ahead of their gruelling India tour as team manager Asanka Gurusinha promptly came to his defence to avoid any further embarrassment. The Sri Lankan skipper had stunned everyone last month when with his witchcraft confession that he had received a special blessing from a "meyni" ahead of their surprise series sweep against Pakistan in UAE. Team manager and former Sri Lankan batsman Gurusinha played down the controversy and said they believe in performing on the ground as they begin the series with the Eden Test from November 16.

"He has answered some questions back there. In cricket, you got to get out there and perform on the field... Each player has to do that. That's the way the Sri Lankan team believe.

"Yes, we have our own religious beliefs like all of your. But at the end of the day, you go there and just play," Gurusinha said putting an end to the issue.

Sri Lanka's selectors have axed top-order batsman Kusal Mendis who went through a lean patch since making a hundred against India in the second Test at SSC.

He had 13 innings without a half-century and was dropped from the ODI side after the second game in Abu Dhabi. Gurusinha who is also a selector however backed him and said he would return stronger.

"We know he's one of our future players. It's up to us to protect and guide him through. If we brought him here and he failed, he would have been out of the team for nearly one and half years.

"We didn't want to do that. We have some plans for him. We want him to play domestic cricket. I believe he will come strong."

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep was overlooked from the Tests due to fitness concerns but he is expected to be brought back into the side for the ODIs.

"We can't take on the no 1 side with injured players. We want to give him time to build his fitness level. He will be definitely there for the ODI series and we will start from there. He's not out of Test cricket for us. Hopefully, he will be back by Bangladesh early next year," the selector hoped. Sri Lanka will take on India in three Tests, three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is with the series ending Mumbai on December 24.

Topics : Sri Lanka Lokuge Dinesh Chandimal Asanka Gurusinha Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chandimal had stunned everyone with his witchcraft confession
  • Gurusinha played down the controversy
  • Yes, we have our own religious beliefs like all of your: Gurusinha
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Nic Pothas Says Visitors Will Not Feel Intimidated By The Hosts
India vs Sri Lanka: Nic Pothas Says Visitors Will Not Feel Intimidated By The Hosts
Dinesh Chandimal Hints At Going Back To 'Four-Bowler' Strategy Against India
Dinesh Chandimal Hints At Going Back To 'Four-Bowler' Strategy Against India
Sri Lanka Drop Kusal Mendis, Kaushal Silva For India Tests
Sri Lanka Drop Kusal Mendis, Kaushal Silva For India Tests
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.