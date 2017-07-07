As MS Dhoni Turns 36, A Special Birthday Message From Yuvraj Singh

Former India captain MS Dhoni was handed the perfect birthday gift as the Men in Blue crushed West Indies by eight wickets in the 5th ODI to win the series 3-1. Dhoni, who turned 36 today, ended the series as the fifth highest run-scorer (154). Wishes poured in, from fans and fellow cricketers, for the wicketkeeper-batsman on his special day. Yuvraj Singh, however, wished his teammate in a rather interesting manner. "Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @mahi7781 have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you #happybirthday #cakesmash," tweeted Yuvraj.

Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @msdhoni have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you ???? ??#happybirthday #cakesmash pic.twitter.com/bXPyVSVjq9 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 6, 2017

Members of the cricketing fraternity too wished Dhoni on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to a legend of the game @msdhoni .Thank you for all that you have done and wish you the best in life.#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/YWExIXz9rH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2017

Happy birthday @msdhoni ??????Have a gr8 day and a fabulous year mahi???? — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2017

To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy,#HappyBirthdayMSD

May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CVupTH4xDV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2017

Mahi and his wife Sakshi, who tied the knot on July 4, 2010, completed seven years of togetherness on Tuesday. Sakshi and daughter Ziva are also in the Caribbean.

Despite scoring a fifty in the fourth match, he was under severe criticism for failing to take India through, chasing 190 against the hosts. Neither of them took to social media on this day but their fans didn't lose the opportunity to wish the couple.

In the 4th ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. were chasing a meager target of 190 runs against West Indies, but the Indian batsmen failed to handle the Windies bowlers and lost the match by 11 runs.

Dhoni, considered one the greatest finishers in world cricket, couldn't rescue the team despite almost batting till the very end.

Interestingly, four years ago playing in West Indies, Dhoni was in a similar situation against the hosts.

India needed 15 runs in the last over for a win. He got that in only three hits. This time, he crawled till the 49th over, putting India in a situation where they needed 16 off the last two.

Dhoni trusted his instincts and went for the big one only to find the long-on fielder that ended his innings at 54 off 114 balls.