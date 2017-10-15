As Australia Bid Adieu, David Warner's Special Message For India

Australia didn't have an impressive run against India. First, they lost the five-match One-Day International series 1-4 and then failed to seal the Twenty20 International series as the final T20I encounter in Hyderabad was called off due to a wet outfield. However, the series was blighted by an unsavoury incident in Guwahati for the Australian team. And credit to the touring Australians who hardly made any fuss about the incident and instead David Warner, who led Australia in the T20I series, left a heart-warming message for the Indian fans before leaving for Australia.

Warner posted a selfie on his Instagram account, thanking India for conducting the tour and wrote: "Thanks India for hosting us once again. We absolutely love coming to your country and playing cricket. Sorry about last night Hyderabad but I hope to see you all again next year".

Thanks India for hosting us once again. We absolutely love coming to your country and playing cricket. Sorry about last night Hyderabad but I hope to see you all again next year. A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

The swashbuckling left-hander had been impressive with his willow in the series. He scored 245 runs in five ODIs at an average of 49.

He was the third highest run-getter in the series after Rohit Sharma 296 and Aaron Finch 250. Rohit finished on top of the list with 296 runs in five matches at an average of 59.20, while Finch second with 250 runs. Finch played just three ODIs and scored at an average of 83.33.

Warner scored a magnificent 124 off 119 balls in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru to guide Australia to a 21-run win (DLS). The Australia opener's innings was studded with 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Warner failed to fire in the T20 series. He played two matches but managed just 8 and 2, respectively.