Arvind Kejriwal, Kirti Azad in Habit of Making False Statements: DDCA to High Court

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad are in a "habit" of making "false and defamatory remarks" to create "serious dent" on the image of DDCA, the cricketing body alleged in Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The submission was made before Joint Registrar A K Sisodia, who was hearing a civil defamation suit filed by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) against Kejriwal and Azad for their alleged remarks against the cricketing body about its functioning and finances.

"It is needless to mention that defendants (Kejriwal and Azad) are in a habit of making such false statements before the media for political gain by accusing others," DDCA said in its reply filed through its advocate Sangram Patnaik.

The cricketing body further said that statements against the DDCA were made to create a serious dent on its image and a "notion of public outcry".

It claimed that Kejriwal, in his statement, has not denied that he has not made a defamatory statement against DDCA and also admitted that the statements made by him were true and correct.

Kejriwal had earlier in his written statement before the court sought dismissal of the plaint denying any "false, scandalous, defamatory... disgraceful and outrageous statement made by him" which could have caused "irreparable loss and injury to its image and reputation in the eye of the public at large".

Azad too, while defending his alleged remarks, said that he had said regarding the selection system in DDCA and against a specific selector.

The BJP MP said the "suit is liable to be dismissed on the sole ground that no cause of action is made out against the leader"

Opposing the leaders' contentions, DDCA said these were "misconceived, devoid of merit, and was filed only to protract the proceedings qua the present suit".

It said that Azad had refused to name the persons whom he charged with seeking sexual favours for selections in the domestic cricket team.

DDCA had earlier alleged that the Chief Minister, "with prior motive, indulged in certain false, shocking, scandalous, defamatory, baseless, slanderous, malicious, disgraceful and outrageous statements which are defamatory against them".

DDCA's counsel said Azad also indulged in statements "which were made solely with an agenda to defame and cause harm to the plaintiff (DDCA) for self-serving and motivated reasons".

The court has now fixed the matter for hearing arguments on the plaint on January 12 next year.

DDCA has claimed that the allegations regarding financial irregularities and corruption in selections at junior level were "maligning the image" of the cricket body.

"Consequently, DDCA has suffered a loss of more than Rs 500 crore. However, DDCA is choosing to file the present suit for the damages arising out of the said defamation by the defendants, in the sum of Rs five crore (Rs 2.5 crore each).

"In addition to this, a public apology is also demanded by DDCA from Kejriwal and Azad," the complaint has said, alleging that the two leaders had "flagrantly violated all principles of responsible behaviour and ethics".