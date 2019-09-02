 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami For Domestic Violence

Updated: 02 September 2019 22:04 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The court issued the warrant around six months after the police filed a charge sheet in the case.

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami For Domestic Violence
The court gave Mohammed Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for bail. © AFP

A Kolkata court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his elder brother Hasid Ahmed following domestic violence accusations levelled by the cricketer's estranged wife Hasin Jahan. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, gave 28-year-old Shami - now touring the West Indies with the Indian cricket team and playing the second and final Test match of the series - 15 days to surrender and apply for bail.

The warrant was issued as Shami did not appear before the court even once after the hearing started.

The court ordered the warrant against Shami's brother to be immediately executed.

The arrest warrant came around six months after the police filed a charge sheet against the celebrated Indian cricketer under Sections 498A (domestic violence) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hasin Jahan had, in 2018, filed a police complaint levelling multiple allegations against the cricketer and four of his family members. The allegations also included rape by Shami's elder brother, attempt to murder and physical assault. However, the police dropped these three allegations while framing the chargesheet. 

News of the cricketer's marital discord became public last year, when Hasin Jahan, a former model, took to Facebook to accuse him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs with a number of women.

Shami, who made his debut for India in 2013, reached the landmark of 150 Test wickets in the ongoing Test match - the 42nd of his career.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami
  • The court gave Mohammed Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for bail
  • Shami is currently in the West Indies as part of the Indian Test team
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's Last 6 Innings Batting Stat Will Leave You Shell-Shocked
BCCI Gets Mohammed Shami
BCCI Gets Mohammed Shami's US Visa Approved After Initial Rejection
World Cup Semi Final: Mohammed Shami
World Cup Semi Final: Mohammed Shami's Coach Slams Decision To Bench Fast Bowler
World Cup Semi-Final: Hat-Trick Man Mohammed Shami Not Part of India Playing XI vs New Zealand
World Cup Semi-Final: Hat-Trick Man Mohammed Shami Not Part of India Playing XI vs New Zealand
"Good Headache When Everyone
"Good Headache When Everyone's Performing", Says Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of New Zealand Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.