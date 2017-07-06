 
Arjun Tendulkar's Yorker Sends England Batsman Limping Out Of Nets

Updated: 06 July 2017 16:00 IST

The right-hander was hit on the foot by a yorker by Arjun, the teenage son of cricket legend legend Sachin Tendulkar, during a practice session at Lord's.

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is a left-arm pacer. © PTI

England were dealt an injury scare ahead of the first Test against South Africa after Jonny Bairstow suffered an unexpected knock on Wednesday. The right-hander was hit on the foot by a yorker by Arjun, the teenage son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, during a practice session at Lord's. Bairstow limped out of the nets after playing just one ball from the 17-year-old.

The 27-year-old's left foot was placed briefly in a compression unit to reduce the pain during the session at Lord's cricket ground on Wednesday morning, reported the Daily Mail.

Fortunately for England and their fans, Bairstow's injury wasn't serious enough for him to miss the first Test against the Proteas on Thursday.

This is not the first time Arjun has trained with the England cricket team. The Tendulkar family has a home near Lord's and he has often been spotted at the venue.

Last year, Arjun was selected in the Under-16 West Zone squad for an inter-zonal tournament.

Highlights
  • Arjun Tendulkar is a left-arm pacer
  • Arjun was training with the England cricket team
  • Arjun's yorker hit Bairstow on his left foot
