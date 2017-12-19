 
Arjun Tendulkar's Five-For Helps Mumbai Win In Cooch Behar Trophy

Updated: 19 December 2017 18:30 IST

Arjun Tendulkar has been having a fine run for Mumbai in age-group cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar picked up another fifer in the Cooch Behar Trophy © Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar has been creating headlines for all the right reasons this season in age-group cricket. He returned with a five-wicket haul against Railways in the Cooch Behar Trophy as Mumbai notched up another win. Arjun's five-for came in the second innings as Mumbai beat Railways by an innings and 103 runs. To add to the five-wicket haul, Arjun had also scored 21 runs in the first innings. Mumbai elected to bat after winning the toss and posted a challenging score of 389 runs in the first innings. Yashasvi Bhupender Jaiswal smashed a brilliant double-century that helped Mumbai reach that score.

In reply, Railways were bundled out for 150. A Vashishtha returned with figures of 8 for 30 to give Mumbai the upper hand in the match.

Mumbai enforced the follow-on and Arjun this time came to the party as he went through the Railways top-order as they only managed to score 136 in the second innings. Arjun was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai in the second innings as he returned with figures of 5 for 44.

Arjun, however, went wicketless in the first innings but more than made up for it in the second innings.

This is not the first time Arjun has come good with the ball this season. He had earlier picked up a fifer against Madhya Pradesh, a couple of weeks back but the match ended in a draw. Arjun followed that performance up with another four-for against Assam that Mumbai won quite comfortably.

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • Arjun Tendulkar has been creating headlines recently
  • Arjun's five-for came in the second innings vs Railways
  • Mumbai beat Railways by an innings and 103 runs
