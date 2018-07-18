Arjun Tendulkar Starts India Under-19 Career With A Glitch. Watch

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, claimed his maiden international wicket for India Under-19 during the first Youth Test match against Sri Lanka U-19 team at the Nondescripts Cricket Club ground, Colombo. Fans around the world took to social media and applauded Tendulkar junior for kicking off his U-19 career in style. Arjun Tendulkar, whose father made his senior India debut at the age of 16 against Pakistan in 1989, needed only 12 balls to claim his maiden international wicket when he dismissed Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara LBW. But his debut started off with a glitch. Arjun missed his run-up on the first ball of his first ever game in an India jersey after the 18-year-old was asked to open the proceedings by skipper Anuj Rawat.

Arjun Tendulkar misses run-up on the first ball of his first ever youth intl game. #SLU19vINDU19 pic.twitter.com/mIiSNYJfaE — Sai Kishore (@KSKishore537) July 17, 2018

Arjun bowled an in-swinging length delivery and the left-handed Mishara failed to read the line of the ball and departed for a paltry 9.

Arjun bowled 11 overs, taking one wicket and conceding 33 runs. He bowled two maiden overs in his spell.

Sri Lanka U-19 team were bowled out for 244 runs.

Apart from Arjun, Harsh Tyagi and Ayush Badoni took four wickets apiece.

In reply to Sri Lanka's 244, India U-19 were 92 for 1 at stumps on Day 1.

Arjun was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. He also attended a U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy under the supervision of WV Raman and Sanath Kumar ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.