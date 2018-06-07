 ;
 
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

Updated: 07 June 2018 20:27 IST

Arjun Tendulkar will be part of the Under-19 side which will be touring Sri Lanka next month.

Arjun will be featuring in the two four-day matches which India will play against Sri Lanka © Twitter

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar was named in the India Under-19 cricket team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka beginning next month, a BCCI media release said on Thursday. The Indian team is scheduled to play four-day and one-day matches in Sri Lanka in July. The all-rounder has been picked for the two four-day matches that India will play against Sri Lanka. Arjun was part of the main group of U-19 cricketers attended the camp in Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) and played matches in Una. India will travel to Sri Lanka next month for the series. The four-day squad will be led by Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat who made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season on October 2017. He was earlier picked for the U-19 Asia Cup 2017.

The one-day squad will be led by Aryan Juyal, who had made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Arjun was recently in the news for displaying an all-around performance in the global Twenty20 series in Australia, organised by the Sydney Cricket Ground in January earlier this year.

The 18-year-old had garnered much praise in the Australian media as he took four wickets in as many overs at the Bradman Oval and scored a quick-fire 48 runs off 27 balls in the match.

Complete squads

India U19 squad for 2 four-day games: Anuj Rawat (C) (WK) (DDCA), Atharva Taide (VCA), Devdutt Padikkal (KSCA), Aryan Juyal (VC) (WK) (UPCA), Yash Rathod (VCA), Ayush Badoni (DDCA), Sameer Choudhary (UPCA), Siddharth Desai (GCA), Harsh Tyagi (DDCA), Y.D. Mangwani (MHCA), Arjun Tendulkar (MCA), Nehal Wadhera (PCA), Akash Pande (GCA), Mohit Jangra (UPCA), Pawan Shah (MHCA).  

India U19 squad for one-days: Aryan Juyal (C) (WK) (UPCA), Anuj Rawat (WK) (DDCA), Devdutt Padikkal (KSCA), Atharva Taide (VCA), Yash Rathod (VCA), Ayush Badoni (DDCA), Sameer Choudhary (UPCA), Siddharth Desai (GCA), Harsh Tyagi (DDCA), Y.D. Mangwani (MHCA), Ajay Devgaud (HYD), Y. Jaiswal (MCA), Mohit Jangra (UPCA), Akash Pande (GCA), Pawan Shah (MHCA).

Highlights
  • Arjun Tendulkar was named in the India U-19 cricket team
  • The 18-year-old was included for the SL tour that commences next month
  • The one-day squad will be led by Aryan Juyal
