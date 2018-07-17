 
Arjun Tendulkar Claims Maiden International Wicket, Vinod Kambli Cries 'Tears Of Joy'

Updated: 17 July 2018 14:41 IST

Arjun Tendulkar is playing for the India Under-19 team in Sri Lanka.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting star Sachin Tendulkar, claimed his maiden international wicket during the first Youth Test match against Sri Lanka U-19 team at the Nondescripts Cricket Club ground, Colombo. Arjun trapped Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara in front of the wicket to bag first international wicket. Arjun had bowled five overs till lunch session, taking one wicket and conceding 18 runs. After watching Arjun taking his maiden scalp in international cricket, former India cricketer and Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend Vinod Kambli took to Twitter and posted an emotional message.

"Tears of joy rolled down when I saw this, have seen him grow up and put in the hard work in his game. Could not be more happy for you, Arjun. This is just the beginning, I wish you tons and ton of success in the days to come. Cherish your first wicket and enjoy the moment," Kambli's tweet read.

Arjun was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. He also attended a U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy under the supervision of WV Raman and Sanath Kumar ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.

India were arrived in Colombo on July 10 and played a two-day warm-up game at Nondescripts Cricket Club grounds from July 12 to 13.

The second Youth Test game will be played from July 23 to 26.

The ODI series will get underway with a game on July 29 at P. Sara Oval followed by the next two games at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on August 1 and 4 respectively.

The final two one-dayers (August 6 and 9) will take place at De Soysa Stadium, Moratuwa.

