 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Fans Question Shahid Afridi's Return After "Flop Show" In APL 2018

Updated: 07 October 2018 16:03 IST

Shahid Afridi was signed as a marquee player for Paktia Panthers.

Fans Question Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi was signed as a marquee player in APL 2018. © Twitter

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi returned to cricket after a gap of three months, representing Paktia Panthers in the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. The 38-year-old, who was signed as a marquee player for the franchise, flopped with the bat and ball, scoring 1 run and going wicketless in his four overs. The leg-spinner also conceded over 13 runs per over in his franchise's three-wicket defeat to Kabul Zwanan.

Fans on Twitter were quick to slam Afridi and questioned the former Pakistan all-rounder's decision to make a comeback.

Meanwhile, when Shahid Afridi stepped into bat, the APL 2018 commentators hailed the 38-year-old for still looking young and fit.

In the match, asked to bat, Paktia Panthers skipper Mohammad Shahzad led from the front, scoring 67 runs. He was helped along by Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 78 to help their side post a mammoth 218 runs at the loss four wickets.

However, Kabul Zwanan, courtesy of an unbeaten 79-run knock from England's Laurie Evans, chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Afridi made his last appearance in the Global T20 Canada, representing the Edmonton Royals franchise. He had a dismal run in that league as well scoring just 1, 5, 2 and an unbeaten 13.

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. He has over 8,000 ODI runs and 395 wickets under his belt from 398 matches.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi was signed as a marquee player for Paktia Panthers
  • APL 2018 commentators hailed the 38-year-old for still looking young
  • Paktia Panthers skipper Mohammad Shahzad led from the front, scoring 67
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi Disclose Their Toughest Opponents
Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi Disclose Their Toughest Opponents
Shahid Afridi Reveals Name Of The Indian Cricketer Who Nicknamed Him
Shahid Afridi Reveals Name Of The Indian Cricketer Who Nicknamed Him 'Boom Boom'
On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan Among Icon Players For T10 League
Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan Among Icon Players For T10 League
Shahid Afridi Criticised For Keeping Lion Chained At Home
Shahid Afridi Criticised For Keeping Lion Chained At Home
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.