Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Share Honeymoon Picture After Italy Wedding

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married on December 11, on Friday shared their first honeymoon picture. Anushka took to Instagram and posted the picture, captioned,'' In heaven, literally.'' The picture soon went viral on social media and at the time of writing this article, the picture had already accumulated 493066 likes. Virat and actress Anushka married in Tuscany, Italy, setting to rest a lot of speculation and conjecture. The two of them issued a joint statement on social media to formally announce their union. Even before their wedding was confirmed, hashtags like #VirushkaWedding #Virushka #VirushkaKiShadi were trending on Twitter and their fans were elated to hear the news when it was finally confirmed by the duo. Anushka and Virat made the news public at the same time, posting separate pictures from the wedding ceremony held at heritage hotel, Borgo Finocchieto.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," the post read.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Meanwhile, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the spokesperson had said.

Talking about Anushka's future assignments, the spokesperson went on to add, "She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February."