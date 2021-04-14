Hardik Pandya took to social media to post a super adorable video with his son, Agastya. The lovable video was well-received by fans, with Anushka Sharma also reacting with a heart-shaped icon. Hardik got engaged to Natasa Stankovic in January 2020, and their baby boy Agastya was born in the same year too. The all-rounder is currently with Mumbai Indians (MI), who are competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Posting the video on Instagram, the India international captioned it as, "My boy, my heart, my life".

Anushka Sharma replied to Hardik Pandya's video with a heart-shaped symbol.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Currently playing in IPL 2021, Hardik has been below-average for MI until now. In their season opener, the all-rounder could only muster 13 runs in 10 balls, as MI lost to RCB by two wickets. Hardik didn't bowl, with Virat Kohli's side winning in the penultimate ball.

After losing their first match, MI bounced back to winning ways vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second game, on April 13. Despite a poor display by Hardik, MI won by 10 runs.

The India international scored 15 runs off 17 deliveries and didn't bowl. Rahul Chahar took a four-wicket haul vs KKR, and Suryakumar Yadav slammed a half-century.

Promoted

For their third match of the season, MI face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 17, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MI will be aiming to build a winning run and defend their title successfully. Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of IPL 2020 to win the trophy, and have a chance of becoming the first franchise to win three IPL titles on the trot.