Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Virat Kohli, Counts Positives Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are spending their time in self-isolation while being concerned for less privileged ones hit by the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. After requesting their fans to "stay at home" and donating to the relief funds created to counter the pandemic, the cricketer-actor pair were seen spending quality time with a pet dog in a lovable picture shared by Anushka Sharma on Instagram. In a long post, Anushka Sharma counted positives of the lockdown, expressing "gratitude" for everything she has.

"Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'," Anushka said in her Instagram post.

"If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for," she added.

On Monday, Virat and Anushka pledged their support in India's fight against the deadly COVID-19.

"But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure," Anushka added in her long post.

The virus has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. The IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15 and could now be cancelled or postponed further with the country in a 21-day lockdown until April 14.

Earlier, India's three-match series against South Africa was called off amid the coronavirus scare.