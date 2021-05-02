Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on Saturday, took to Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for their birthday wishes but said it "didn't feel right" to celebrate it amid the ongoing Covid crisis in the country. Anushka, who is married to Virat Kohli, also said that she and Virat are coming together to do their bit in India's fight against COVID-19. The Bollywood actor also mentioned that the couple will share the details with their fans soon so that they can also be a part of this "movement".

"Virat and I are coming together to do our bit, we will share details soon so that you can also become a part of this movement. Stay safe and take care," Anushka said in a video she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore pledged to provide financial help to contribute for the infrastructure related to oxygen support to aid the country's fight against the deadly virus.

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

"RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this," Kohli said in a video posted by the franchise.

"The RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in one of the upcoming matches with key messaging on our match kits to pay our respect and show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent majority of last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic," Kohli concluded.