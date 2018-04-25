 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Anushka Sharma Rocks Husband Virat Kohli's T-Shirt Yet Again

Updated: 25 April 2018 09:59 IST

Virat Kohli was seen working out in the gym wearing the same t-shirt which Anushka Sharma wore on Tuesday with elan.

Anushka Sharma Rocks Husband Virat Kohli
Kohli's marriage with Anushka last year was one of the biggest events on the Indian social calendar. © Instagram

Virat Kohli is not just a rockstar on the field but off it as well. The Indian cricket team captain, who has always been known for his style and fashion sense, is now making heads turn with his unique antics in collaboration with wife Anushka Sharma. The celebrity couple has been making headlines by sharing their wardrobe choices with confidence since quite some time. Recently, the Bollywood actress was once again spotted wearing the Indian skipper's outfit at an airport giving a unique example of couple goals. Kohli was seen working out in the gym wearing the same t-shirt which Anushka wore on Tuesday with elan.

 

Perfect picture ?? #viratkohli & #anushkasharma ??

A post shared by _shine_selfie (@_shine_selfie) on

Virat Kohli's marriage with Anushka Sharma in December last year at Tuscany, Italy was one of the biggest events on the Indian social calendar. After their brief honeymoon in Europe, Virat and Anushka landed in New Delhi to host their first wedding reception on December 21.

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Kohli, who has openly claimed Sachin Tendulkar as his cricket idol, on Tuesday wished him on his 45th birthday. He took to Twitter to post a birthday wish and said, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Paaji. ???? You are and will always be the real Master Blaster." Apart from Kohli, sportspersons and people from the cricket fraternity flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes for the cricket legend.

Later, Tendulkar also posted a thank you message on social media. "I cannot thank you all enough for sending so much love to me. It really means a lot! Deeply grateful," he said in a video.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is not just a rockstar on the field but off it as well
  • Anushka was once again spotted wearing Kohli's outfit
  • Kohli was seen working out in the gym wearing the same t-shirt
Related Articles
ICC World Cup 2019: India To Face Pakistan On June 16 In Manchester
ICC World Cup 2019: India To Face Pakistan On June 16 In Manchester
Virat Kohli Wishes
Virat Kohli Wishes 'Real Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar On His 45th Birthday
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings To Renew Rivalry At Chinnaswamy
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings To Renew Rivalry At Chinnaswamy
Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Promise To India Captain Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Promise To India Captain Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.