Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture with husband Virat Kohli and her daughter, thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers. In her post, Anushka also revealed the name of her newborn child -- Vamika. "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," Anushka captioned the picture on Instagram.

Anushka, in her post, also said that the arrival of their baby girl has made them experience different emotions -- sometimes within a span of minutes.

Anushka further wrote that despite the fact that "sleep is elusive" since the arrival of a new family member their "hearts are so full".

Virat Kohli is currently quarantining in Chennai ahead of the first Test against England, which begins on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

As he gears up for the important series, Kohli had recently shared a video of his workout session, where he could be seen cycling on an indoor bike inside his hotel room.