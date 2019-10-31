Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have found themselves in the middle of a controversy once again. On Thursday, the celebrity couple managed to grab the attention for the wrong reasons when former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer claimed that he saw the Indian selectors " getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea " during a 2019 World Cup match in the UK. "I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea," Engineer had told The Times Of India.

Later in the day, Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a hard-hitting statement claiming that she had kept quiet in the past but her silence should not have been considered as a weakness.

She clarified that she had attended only one game during the World Cup in England and sat in the family box.

"I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience! If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations," Anushka wrote.

Anushka also wrote that she is often wrongly blamed for Virat Kohli's performance on the field and some other things involving Indian cricket.

"I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then," she added.

In August 2018, The High Commission of India in London hosted the visiting team and Anushka posed with them at the gathering. Anushka, who was criticised for getting special treatment, wrote that she was invited to that event.

"My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet. I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet," she added.

"... and for the record, I drink coffee," Anushka Sharma ended her post with a sarcastic remark.