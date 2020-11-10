Anushka Sharma Catches Husband Virat Kohli "Diligently Cleaning" His Spikes Ahead Of Australia Tour. See Pic
Virat Kohli will captain India in their upcoming tour of Australia, but will leave after the first Test as the duo are expecting their first child.
Highlights
-
Virat Kohli is back home after RCB bowed out of IPL 2020
-
IPL 2020 took place in UAE
-
Virat Kohli will be leaving for India's Australia Tour
Having bowed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli has taken to the nuances of life at home. His wife Anushka Sharma posted a photo of him on her Instagram on Tuesday, which showed the India and RCB captain cleaning his cricket shoes. The duo are expecting their first child in January 2021. Kohli has also been granted paternity leave by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), and will return to India after the first Test match of the tour of Australia. "Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour", Anushka captioned the post.
Kohli had a poor start to the campaign but soon recovered to score 466 runs from 14 matches, at a strike rate of 121.35. He also grabbed three half-centuries. His boundary count consisted of 23 fours and 11 sixes.
India's tour of Australia will begin on November 27 with a three-match ODI series. It will be followed by three T20Is, beginning on December 4. The first Test will start on December 17. the four-match Test series conclude on January 19.