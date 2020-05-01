Anushka Sharma , who is celebrating her birthday amid the nationwide lockdown imposed till May 3, received a hilarious birthday wish from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Friday. Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Anushka Sharma and called her "Rosie phabie". "Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma," Yuvraj Singh tweeted. Yuvraj's funny birthday wish sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy.

Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy!@AnushkaSharma — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2020

Indian badminton star, Saina Nehwal also posted a picture on Twitter to wish Anushka on her birthday.

"Wish u a very happy birthday @AnushkaSharma," Saina tweeted.

Wish u a very happy birthday @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/dfEcxZwXkF — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 1, 2020

Many fans also posted pictures and wrote heart-warming birthday messages for Anushka on her special day.

Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma Hope you have a wonderful day filled with joy! Thank you for all the movies so far! Stay healthy, happy and gorgeous! #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/9g0wwVQRk9 — Tushar Patra (@TusarPatra8) May 1, 2020

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been keeping fans occupied as they share videos created during the lockdown period on social media platforms.

Recently, Anushka posted a hilarious video on Instagram where she was seen teasing Virat Kohli.

The couple also posted a video message on social media on the menace of domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events around the world to a complete halt and cricket is not an exception either.

With all the cricketing action, international or domestic, either cancelled or postponed, the players who spend majority of their time travelling from one city to the other, playing matches have got a rare break and they are utilising it wisely, spending quality time with their loved one.