Another Witty Birthday Wish From Virender Sehwag, This Time To Saqlain Mushtaq

Updated: 29 December 2016 17:48 IST

Virender Sehwag posted a birthday wish to former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in a unique style. This time the special was the video uploaded along with the tweet.

Virender Sehwag posted a birthday wish to Saqlain Mushtaq in unique style © NDTV

Virender Sehwag, who was known to steal the limelight with his destructive shots on the field, is now hogging attention with his humour and witty tweets.

Keeping in line with his image, Viru posted a birthday wish to former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in a unique style. This time the special was the video uploaded along with the tweet.

Sehwag shared a video of him completing his triple ton on March 29, 2009, at Multan by hitting a six off Saqlain Mushtaq.

With the video, he wrote: "A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq. Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop.

 

When the video went viral, the fans could not stop replying to this tweet.

Former Indian batsman Sehwag was one of the liveliest characters on the pitch. He revolutionised the role of openers in Test cricket and attracted more crowds to the game.

Now he is doing something similar off-the-field, Sehwag is famous on Twitter, where the legendary batsman uses this platform to 'target' celebrities.

