Another Pakistan Cricketer Nasir Jamshed Gets Suspended in Corruption Scandal

Updated: 13 February 2017 22:23 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that Nasir Jamshed will remain suspended from all forms of cricket for violation of its anti-corruption code.

Nasir Jamshed has been suspended from all forms of cricket by PCB. © BCCI

Another Pakistani cricketer was suspended on Monday in the latest corruption scandal that has rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The spot fixing scandal that has rocked PSL grew in proportion as Nasir Jamshed, a Test discard, was suspended from all forms of cricket for his alleged involvement in the controversy. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that Jamshed will remain suspended from all forms of cricket for violation of its anti-corruption code.

Nasir, 27, a left-handed opening batsman has appeared in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 internationals but last turned out for the national team in the 2015 World Cup.

According to well-informed sources, the suspended Pakistan players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were sent back home from the PSL in Dubai last week had claimed during their questioning by anti-corruption officials that Jamshed had asked them to meet with the person suspected to be part of an international betting syndicate.

 

 

 

 

Nasir also came under investigation two years back by the Bangladesh Premier League anti-corruption officials.

(With PTI inputs)

Poll of the day

