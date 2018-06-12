Meet The Indian Behind Bangladesh's Success In Women's Asia Cup

Six-time champions India suffered a three-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the final of the Women's Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Sunday. India women entered the final as favourites but Bangladesh pulled off a dramatic win to clinch the title. The credit goes to one Indian in the Bangladesh setup who played a pivotal role in the team's glorious run - former India woman cricketer Anju Jain. Anju Jain, a former wicketkeeper, took over as Bangladesh coach on May 21. She had replaced former England allrounder David Capel.

"Joining Bangladesh was a fast-tracked move. The team was in bad shape and I was only looking to boost their morale," Anju Jain was quoted as saying by TOI.

After India scored 112 for 9, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's 56, Bangladesh managed to get over the line in the final ball of their innings.

"This is a huge moment for the team and personally for me also. After the team returned from South Africa, I identified the areas that needed attention. It was a massive challenge, but I must compliment the girls as they made a genuine effort to implement every single thing that I pointed out," Anju said.

Anju, who represented India in 8 Tests and 65 ODIs, also coached the Indian women at the 2012 World T20 and 2013 World Cup.

The former cricketer has 441 Test runs and 1729 ODI runs under her belt.