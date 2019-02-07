 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Anil Kumble's 10-Wicket Haul That Demolished Pakistan 20 Years Ago. Watch

Updated: 07 February 2019 17:21 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Anil Kumble claimed all ten wickets in the second inning to give India a famous win over Pakistan.

Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble is the only Indian to pick a ten-wicket haul. © AFP

Anil Kumble will never forget February 7, 1999 - the day he scripted history with a ten-wicket haul to bring Pakistan on their knees at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Anil Kumble took only 26.3 overs to achieve the feat, when he became the second bowler in the history of the sport to take a ten-wicket haul. The first bowler to take a ten-wicket haul was Jim Laker, off-spinner from England, against Australia back in 1956. Laker bowled a spell of 10/53. Kumble's feat had helped India win the Test match by 212 runs. Watch this video and relive the mastery of India's most successful leg-spinner.

Anil Kumble had made his Test debut versus England in Manchester in August 1990. In his eight-year-old Test career, which ended in October 2008, Anil Kumble had picked up 619 wickets. He played as many as 132 Test matches for India, and bowled at an impressive economy of under three.

Anil Kumble played 271 One-day International matches for India, and picked up 337 wickets, with best figures of 6/12. He played his last ODI vs Bermuda in March 2007.

Among other achievements, Anil Kumble has played the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and later became the coach of Team India. His coaching stint with the Indian team lasted a short while as a result of a widely reported fall-out with Virat Kohli.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Anil Kumble Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kumble had become the 2nd bowler to take a ten-wicket haul
  • Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a ten-wicket haul
  • Kumble took the ten-wicket haul vs Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Engineered Anil Kumble
Virat Kohli Engineered Anil Kumble's Exit, Diana Edulji's Leaked Email Suggests
"One Person Is Doing All He Wants": Bishan Singh Bedi Hits Out At Virat Kohli
"One Person Is Doing All He Wants": Bishan Singh Bedi Hits Out At Virat Kohli
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48
Anil Kumble Shows His Humility With Classy Reply To Fan In Same Flight
Anil Kumble Shows His Humility With Classy Reply To Fan In Same Flight
Happy Someone Like James Anderson Broke My Record, Says Glenn McGrath
Happy Someone Like James Anderson Broke My Record, Says Glenn McGrath
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.