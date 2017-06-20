 
Anil Kumble Stays Back For ICC Meeting, Team India Leaves For West Indies

Updated: 20 June 2017 17:49 IST

Amidst rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, the head coach cites his commitment to an ICC meeting in London to stay back.

A rift is speculated between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. © PTI

Anil Kumble, the chief coach, will not be accompanying the India team to the West Indies for the limited-overs series starting June 23. He has cited his commitment to an ICC meeting in London as the official reason. The ICC Annual Conference started on Monday and will continue till June 23. Anil Kumble is the chairman of the Cricket Committee in-charge of taking a call on laws and regulations of the game and that meeting will be held on June 22. However, this move further sparks rumours of the speculated rift between the India captain and coach.

"Yes, chief coach Anil Kumble is staying back for the ICC Meeting. The team is flying off to Barbados today," a team source confirmed the development without commenting whether he will join the team at all.

It is being widely perceived in the BCCI that in the meeting between Kohli and Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - the skipper made it clear that his relationship with the coach has reached a dead end.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was not available for comment.

Another BCCI official commented that these are not great signs. "Funny, the ICC Meeting dates are known for months and so is the West Indies itinerary. You mean Anil didn't know he had to choose between ICC Meeting and the West Indies tour. May be he is finding it too difficult to continue," the official said.

During the entire Champions Trophy, there was hardly any communication between the two during the practice session with chief coach mostly keeping to himself or giving some practice to the bowlers.

(With PTI inputs)

