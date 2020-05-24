Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Anil Kumble Says Ban On Saliva "Interim Measure" Till COVID-19 Brought Under Control

Updated: 24 May 2020 13:39 IST

Anil Kumble says the recommendation to ban saliva for shining the ball is only an interim measure and "things will go back to normal" once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Anil Kumble Says Ban On Saliva "Interim Measure" Till COVID-19 Brought Under Control
Anil Kumble-led panel recommended a ban on saliva to minimise the risk of infection. © AFP

ICC cricket committee chairman Anil Kumble says the recommendation to ban saliva for shining the ball is only an interim measure and "things will go back to normal" once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. The Kumble-led panel recommended a ban on saliva to minimise the risk of infection. On Friday, the ICC, in its guidelines for resumption of the game, also suggested a bar on the practice.

"...this is only an interim measure and as long as we have hopefully control over COVID in a few months or a year's time then I think things will go back to as normal as it can be," Kumble told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

The ban on saliva has elicited mixed response from the bowlers, who said it would definitely come in the way of generating swing. But most have also acknowledged the health risk that it might pose.

There have also been discussions on whether the ICC would allow usage of external substances like wax to shine the ball. Kumble said there were discussions on usage of external substances.

"...if you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game," Kumble said of the speculation.

"Whether you are literally legalising, if you are looking to do that now which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years," he added.

He cited the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which led to bans on Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"ICC took a decision but then cricket Australia took, even a more tougher stance on what happened during that series between South Africa and Australia, so we did consider that," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Anil Kumble International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Anil Kumble says the recommendation to ban saliva is only interim measure
  • Kumble-led panel proposed saliva ban to minimise COVID-19 infection risk
  • The ban on saliva has elicited mixed response from the bowlers
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch
Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble Became The First Indian Bowler To Bag 10-Wicket Haul On This Day, In 1999
Anil Kumble Became The First Indian Bowler To Bag 10-Wicket Haul On This Day, In 1999
Anil Kumbles Reaction After PM Narendra Modi Cites His Example To Students
Anil Kumble's Reaction After PM Narendra Modi Cites His Example To Students
Players Common To All Formats "Getting Lesser And Lesser": Anil Kumble
Players Common To All Formats "Getting Lesser And Lesser": Anil Kumble
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.