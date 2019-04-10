 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid's Fight For Revenue Share Benefitting Current Cricketers: Virender Sehwag

Updated: 10 April 2019 17:58 IST

The BCCI is on the cusp of having its own Players' Association within the next few days.

Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid
Virender Sehwag sees no harm in having a parallel league that can benefit India players. © AFP

Financially more secure than athletes in any other sport in India, the current generation of cricketers should be thankful to Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble for fighting for them, feels former batting star Virender Sehwag. Referring to the trio's fight for share in BCCI revenue for players back in 2001-02, Sehwag said it went a long way in guaranteeing financial security that is enjoyed by the current crop of players. The BCCI is on the cusp of having its own Players' Association within the next few days but the seeds were first sown by Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Dravid and Kumble had formed a 'Players' Association' demanding a share from the BCCI's TV rights deal.

"We had to fight to get a share of revenue from BCCI but I don't think there is any such precedence in any other sport. Had the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble not fought for our rights, we wouldn't have been where we are today," Sehwag said on the sidelines of newly launched IPKL Kabaddi League floated by the New Kabaddi Federation (NKF) and aired on DSport.

"If you see, there was no friction after that," he added. The context of his comment was IPKL organisers committing 20 per cent of their revenue reserved for players. "If IPKL is sharing 20 percent revenue for players, it's a good thing. Other sports can learn from this move," said Sehwag.

"I once spoke to former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, who told me that he used to receive mere TA/DA while representing the country and no match fees. It will be great, if football and hockey can take a cue," he added.

While there is already a Pro-Kabaddi League backed by the national federation, Sehwag sees no harm in having a parallel league that can benefit India players.

"Don't confuse this with cricket. BCCI's revenue pool is so huge that it can possibly be much more than all Olympic sports put together. Also in cricket, we have so many tournaments, we don't have place for another league.

"However in Kabaddi, there is no harm in having a two different leagues and allowing players to play both. We have recently lost to Iran in the Asian Games and it hurt me. We should have a bigger pool of players," said the former India captain.

Comments
Topics : Rahul Dravid Anil Kumble Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag was referring to the fight for share in BCCI revenue for players
  • The BCCI might have its own Players' Association in next few days
  • Sehwag sees no harm in having a parallel league that can benefit players
Related Articles
IPL Games Have Atmosphere Similar To Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Fixture, Says Rahul Dravid
IPL Games Have Atmosphere Similar To Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Fixture, Says Rahul Dravid
Team Profile, Rajasthan Royals: Can The Inaugural Champions Shine Again?
Team Profile, Rajasthan Royals: Can The Inaugural Champions Shine Again?
World Cup 2019 Won
World Cup 2019 Won't Be A Walk In The Park For Virat Kohli And His Men, Warns Rahul Dravid
VVS Laxman Recalls "One Of The Greatest Test Comebacks Of All Time"
VVS Laxman Recalls "One Of The Greatest Test Comebacks Of All Time"
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.