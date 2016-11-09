 
Anil Kumble Lauds PM Modi For Currency Move, Virender Sehwag Looks at Lighter Side

Updated: 09 November 2016 00:30 IST

While India's chief cricket coach Anil Kumble praised PM Narendra Modi for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, Virender Sehwag topped the reaction list with his tongue-in-cheek post

Anil Kumble Lauds PM Modi For Currency Move, Virender Sehwag Looks at Lighter Side
PM Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes on Tuesday. © AFP

Kolkata:

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be demonitised after midnight on Tuesday, social media went into a tizzy with trolls and a flood of questions thronging the platforms.

'Rs 500 and Rs 1000', #BlackMoney started trending heavily with former India opener Virender Sehwag topping the reaction list with his tongue-in-cheek post.

Ace actor Amitabh Bachchan used the new colour of the new-look Rs 2,000 to promote his highly successful release Pink.

Spin legend and India coach Anil Kumble supported the initiative.

Topics : Cricket Anil Kumble Virender Sehwag
Highlights
  • Anil Kumble has praised PM Modi for demonetising 500 and 1000 rupee notes
  • Virender Sehwag also tweeted his reaction to the move
  • The PM announced the new move on Tuesday
