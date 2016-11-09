Anil Kumble Lauds PM Modi For Currency Move, Virender Sehwag Looks at Lighter Side

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be demonitised after midnight on Tuesday, social media went into a tizzy with trolls and a flood of questions thronging the platforms.
'Rs 500 and Rs 1000', #BlackMoney started trending heavily with former India opener Virender Sehwag topping the reaction list with his tongue-in-cheek post.
In America they will count Votes.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 8, 2016
In India count Notes.
Tonight just notice d houses that dont have lights off,Note Counting On.#BlackMoney
Ace actor Amitabh Bachchan used the new colour of the new-look Rs 2,000 to promote his highly successful release Pink.
T 2435 - the new 2000 rs note is PINK in colour ... the PINK effect ..!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2016
Spin legend and India coach Anil Kumble supported the initiative.
Massive googly bowled by our Hon. PM @narendramodi today. Well done Sir! Proud of you!!— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 8, 2016