Anil Kumble Is Seen At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception. Twitter Into A Tizzy

Former India captain Anil Kumble attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday in Mumbai. Indian cricket fans were left rather surprised after a photo surfaced on Twitter of Kumble along with several other celebrities at the St. Regis Hotel. The glitzy affair saw public personalities from many walks of life descend on the venue to celebrate the second leg of the high-profile couple's wedding reception. Virat and Anushka hosted their first reception, mainly attended by close friends and family, in New Delhi.

Following Kumble's entry in the reception, Twitter couldn't believe it.

Kumble in the house



Earlier today, photos of the Indian captain and the Bollywood actor were also doing the rounds on social media where the couple was seen arriving for the much-awaited Mumbai reception.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also graced the occasion along with former selector Sandip Patil.

PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister had attended Virushka's Delhi reception. Virat and Anushka had also met the PM Modi a day earlier to extend him the invitation. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.

Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian captain will join the squad and start preparing for the two-month long series against the Proteas, starting January 5. The Indian team is expected to leave for the tour of South Africa on Wednesday to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is.