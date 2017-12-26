Anil Kumble Is Seen At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception. Twitter Into A Tizzy

Former India captain Anil Kumble attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday in Mumbai. Indian cricket fans were left rather surprised after a photo surfaced on Twitter of Kumble along with several other celebrities at the St. Regis Hotel. The glitzy affair saw public personalities from many walks of life descend on the venue to celebrate the second leg of the high-profile couple's wedding reception. Virat and Anushka hosted their first reception, mainly attended by close friends and family, in New Delhi.
Legendary bowler & former Indian Coach @anilkumble1074 arrived at @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma wedding reception in Mumbai#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/fkPJ8U2C5O— Bollywood #hashtag (@Bollyhashtag) December 26, 2017
Following Kumble's entry in the reception, Twitter couldn't believe it.
Kumble in the house— Mere yaar ki shadi. (@TheKohliGurl_) December 26, 2017
so much has happened throughout that champions trophy that maybe shouldn't have happened but nevertheless, great to see Kohli has invited Kumble to this great occasion #VirushkaReception— Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 26, 2017
good to see kumble sir in #VirushkaReception :)— Ishika ?? (@Isha8_) December 26, 2017
Kumble bhi aagye ab banao meme ?? #virushkareception— Dimag Khoti (@dimag_khoti) December 26, 2017
Kumble bhi he ???? #VirushkaReception— PARI (@ItsMe_Shambhavi) December 26, 2017
ANIL KUMBLE ATTENDED THE RECEPTION!!!!! BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS— Devanshi (@Devanshi20189) December 26, 2017
Earlier today, photos of the Indian captain and the Bollywood actor were also doing the rounds on social media where the couple was seen arriving for the much-awaited Mumbai reception.
Virushka arrived at reception venue !!! And that choras give feels how much she love him nd marriage rituals........ . . PS :- Are u guys excited for today reception party ? . . Pc :- @virushkaforeva
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also graced the occasion along with former selector Sandip Patil.
Former Indian Cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar and his wife arrives at @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/caU4koPlIL— Virat Kohli(@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister had attended Virushka's Delhi reception. Virat and Anushka had also met the PM Modi a day earlier to extend him the invitation. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.
#VirushkaReception | Inside @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma's Delhi receptionhttps://t.co/qrJlCJWIPG pic.twitter.com/XeVFZvcUJI— NDTV (@ndtv) December 21, 2017
Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian captain will join the squad and start preparing for the two-month long series against the Proteas, starting January 5. The Indian team is expected to leave for the tour of South Africa on Wednesday to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is.
Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with Virat and return in the first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.