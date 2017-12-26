 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Anil Kumble Is Seen At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception. Twitter Into A Tizzy

Updated: 26 December 2017 22:01 IST

Former India captain Anil Kumble attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Anil Kumble Is Seen At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception. Twitter Into A Tizzy
Anil Kumble was also seen the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. © Twitter

Former India captain Anil Kumble attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday in Mumbai. Indian cricket fans were left rather surprised after a photo surfaced on Twitter of Kumble along with several other celebrities at the St. Regis Hotel. The glitzy affair saw public personalities from many walks of life descend on the venue to celebrate the second leg of the high-profile couple's wedding reception. Virat and Anushka hosted their first reception, mainly attended by close friends and family, in New Delhi.

Following Kumble's entry in the reception, Twitter couldn't believe it. 

Earlier today, photos of the Indian captain and the Bollywood actor were also doing the rounds on social media where the couple was seen arriving for the much-awaited Mumbai reception.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also graced the occasion along with former selector Sandip Patil.

PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister had attended Virushka's Delhi reception. Virat and Anushka had also met the PM Modi a day earlier to extend him the invitation. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.

Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian captain will join the squad and start preparing for the two-month long series against the Proteas, starting January 5. The Indian team is expected to leave for the tour of South Africa on Wednesday to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with Virat and return in the first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Sunil Gavaskar Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Anil Kumble attended the wedding reception of Kohli and Anushka
  • Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also graced the occasion
  • Anushka Sharma will accompany Virat to South Africa
Related Articles
Anil Kumble Confident Of Virat Kohli-Led India Creating History In South Africa
Anil Kumble Confident Of Virat Kohli-Led India Creating History In South Africa
Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Feud Akin to CK Nayudu-Vinoo Mankad Skirmish Of 1952: Ramachandra Guha
Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Feud Akin to CK Nayudu-Vinoo Mankad Skirmish Of 1952: Ramachandra Guha
Sourav Ganguly Says He Compelled Selectors To Pick Anil Kumble For 2003 Australia Tour
Sourav Ganguly Says He Compelled Selectors To Pick Anil Kumble For 2003 Australia Tour
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.