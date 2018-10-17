 
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48

Updated: 17 October 2018 12:32 IST

Anil Kumble is third on the list of all-time wicket-takers worldwide.

India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble turned 48 on Wednesday © AFP

Indian spin legend Anil Kumble celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. Anil Kumble is one of the finest spinners India has ever produced. His splendid bowling records speak volumes of his magnificent stature as a cricketer. Former and present cricketers posted some beautiful birthday messages for Anil Kumble on their respective social media account. Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Vinod Kambli were among those who extended their birthday greetings for the former India player.

Kumble played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs before he quit the game in 2008 His 619 Test wickets. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) leads the pack while Australian legend Shane Warne is second with 708 Test wickets.

Kumble's 'all-ten' performance in 1999 remains one of his career highlights as he became only the second bowler in cricket to claim all ten wickets in an inning of a Test match. He achieved this feat against Pakistan at New Delhi.

In the limited-overs format, he has 337 ODI wickets and 57 T20 wickets.

Kumble was appointed as India coach in 2016 but his tenure did not last long. Under Kumble's guidance, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat. India also won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Anil Kumble Vinod Kambli Virender Sehwag Aakash Chopra Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Anil Kumble turned 48 on Wednesday
  • Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh wished the Indian bowling legend
  • Kumble played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs before he quit the game in 2008
