 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lankan Cricketer Becomes Only The Second Player Ever To Achieve This Rare Feat

Updated: 04 February 2019 16:50 IST

Angelo Perera made history by scoring a double hundred in each innings of a first-class match in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Cricketer Becomes Only The Second Player Ever To Achieve This Rare Feat
Angelo Perera became only the 2nd batsman ever to hit 2 doubles centuries in same first-class game. © AFP

Angelo Perera, captain of Colombo's Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC), has smashed his way into the history books by becoming only the second cricketer ever to score two double-hundreds in the same first-class match. The Sri Lankan scored 201 and 231 in the two innings to complete the unique double double, last achieved more than 80 years back. The only other recorded incidence of a batsman scoring two double-centuries in a single first-class match came in 1938, when Kent batsman Arthur Fagg posted scores of 244 and 202 not out against Essex in Colchester.

Perera, who came in to bat at No.5, scored 201 off 203 balls in the first innings that helped him to post 444 against Sinhalese Sports Club, who in turn posted 480 on the board.

In the second innings, Perera walked in to bat with his side struggling at 44 for three. Perera, along with Pathum Nissanka (167), added 267 runs to bail their team out of trouble. Perera ended with 231 off 256 balls as the four-day game petered out into a draw.

Perera's remarkable performance came against an attack that included former Sri Lanka Test bowlers Dhammika Prasad and Sachithra Senanayake.

The 28-year-old would have also put the national selectors on red alert with Sri Lankan team not faring too well in international cricket. Sri Lanka were thrashed by 366 runs by hosts Australia in the second Test to lose the two-match series 0-2.

Perera has already played six international matches -- four One-day Internationals (ODIs) and two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Perera, however, has a miserable time in international cricket. In the four ODIs, he has scored a total of eight runs while he has managed just four runs in the T20Is he has played.

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team Angelo Perera Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Angelo Perera smashes his way into record books
  • Perera beceomes 2nd player ever to score double centuries in each innings
  • The last time it was achieved was in 1938
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.