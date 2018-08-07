Andrew Flintoff Belts Out Imagine Dragons Hit To Put Cricket World Cup 'On Top Of The World'

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff belted out an Imagine Dragons track, 'On top of the World', as part of the promotional video for the ICC World Cup 2019. The video, posted on social media by the official page of the Cricket World Cup, shows Flintoff going through the streets with an troupe of fans, after he reads a newspaper with a headline which said, "Cricket World Cup Is Coming!" He was joined by around 19 dancers and over 100 fans in the video. The video also features Radio 1 DJ Greg James, cricketers Charlotte Edwards, Phil Tufnell, Kumar Sangakkara and influencers such as Josh Pieters, ReevHD and Danielle Haden.

The video shows Flintoff lead a troupe of dancers, musicians and fans carrying the flags of participating nations through the streets of England as other celebrities make fleeting appearances.

The @cricketworldcup carnival is coming to England & Wales, and @flintoff11's on top of the world! ??



SOUND ON! ?? pic.twitter.com/sq4NKkZU2w — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 7, 2018

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will get underway from May 30 to July 14. The tournament which will feature the round-robin and knockout formats, will feature 10 teams.

The previous edition of the World Cup was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Australia -- who are the most successful team in the marquee cricket tournament with 5 titles, will put their title on defence in the 2019 edition.