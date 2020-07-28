Andrew Balbirnie will be leading Ireland in the three-match ODI series against England, as national selectors announced a 14-member squad on Tuesday. Ireland has a travelling squad of 22 players in Southampton and can bring in any of the eight reserve players to subsequent matches. However, it is important to note that selectors have named 14 players for just the first match of the three-match series. Ireland's 14-member squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O''Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

"These ODIs are not only a great opportunity for our squad to test themselves against the world champions, but are extremely important in the context of qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup," Andrew White, chairman of national men's selectors said in an official statement.

"Every player in our squad is lacking game time as a result of the lockdown, so the two warm-up games gave the players an opportunity to gain their first competitive action since early March and there were some very positive performances on display over those two matches," he added.

The series between England and Ireland will see the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

The first ODI between England and Ireland will be played on Thursday, July 30 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.