Amitabh Bachchan Makes Error In Tweet Praising India Women's Cricket Team, Apologises

Sometimes things done even with good intentions can lead to embarrassment and that is exactly what happened to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on social media platform Twitter on Sunday. 'Big B', as he is fondly called, put up a picture of the India women's cricket team and congratulated them for the ODI and T20I series win over Australia. However, there was a small problem. The series that Mr. Bachchan was referring to was against South Africa and not Australia and that had taken place last month. The Indian women's team face Australia in the first game of the 3-match ODI series on Monday with no T20Is scheduled for the series.
The picture that the Bollywood actor put up was from India's emphatic ODI and T20I series win against South Africa women in South Africa.
T 2740 - YEEEAAHHH !! CONGRATULATIONS Indian Women's Cricket Team Historic Series win against Australia in T20 and ODI games .. terrific character, batting and fielding .. that catch by Jemimah on the boundary, OUTSTANDING !! you make us PROUD Indians pic.twitter.com/qubUElSoK6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018
Twitterati quickly but respectfully pointed out the veteran actor's mistake.
That was against #sauthafrica sir, series against @CricketAus yet to come— UniqueYadav (@uniqueYS13) March 12, 2018
South Africa ki against.Not Australia.— Raj kumar (@Rajkuma59900156) March 12, 2018
Australia— Krishna (@krishnakataki) March 12, 2018
It's against @OfficialCSA not Australia !!— junaid ahmed (@mohdjunaidahmed) March 11, 2018
Sir i think this is a wrong tweet as the series with Australia is yet to begin.— ABIR (@BeingABIRs) March 11, 2018
That series win was against S. Africa Sir 2 weeks ago...Oz Series starts from tomorrow— Santhosh Fernandes (@sanjosfer) March 11, 2018
However, some users joked about Mr. Bachchan having powers of making prophecies.
Sir, is it prediction? As series starts today.— Brahmananda Singha (@heyBrahma) March 12, 2018
Sir,this series completed almost 10 days back and again you are tweeting the same.mujhe kuch ghabrahat si ho rahi hai,same tweet like you did in https://t.co/aQoBXn8OqB means India will lose upcoming series.don't speculate anything https://t.co/KeYKgXODhn— Mukesh Jha (@MukeshJ34580906) March 11, 2018
Baaaadummmmbaaa..... Sir ko future dikhne laga— Akash Kushwaha (@iamakash75) March 11, 2018
It is very happy that u started telling future.....thank u sir— Kireeti# (@BVDGkireeti) March 11, 2018
Sir, you have unknowingly predicted the next Series results as Indian Eves are fighting against Kangaroo women next. Aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar.— Bishwajit Prasad Sinha (@bishwajit62) March 11, 2018
The megastar soon realised the error and apologised for his faux pas.
Apologies .. that should read South Africa NOT Australia .. https://t.co/2f3Ty294Aa— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018
The India women's team scripted history when they beat South Africa women in the fifth and final T20I to register a double series win on the South African tour, having won the ODI series 2-1 earlier.
Meanwhile, after a small break, the India women's team returned to action on Monday. They are taking on Australia women in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.
Australia started their tour of India on a positive note winning both their practice matches convincingly against India A women.