Amitabh Bachchan Makes Error In Tweet Praising India Women's Cricket Team, Apologises

Sometimes things done even with good intentions can lead to embarrassment and that is exactly what happened to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on social media platform Twitter on Sunday. 'Big B', as he is fondly called, put up a picture of the India women's cricket team and congratulated them for the ODI and T20I series win over Australia. However, there was a small problem. The series that Mr. Bachchan was referring to was against South Africa and not Australia and that had taken place last month. The Indian women's team face Australia in the first game of the 3-match ODI series on Monday with no T20Is scheduled for the series.