Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Anushka Sharma Red-Faced On KBC With A Question About Virat Kohli. Watch

Updated: 21 September 2018 17:06 IST

Anushka Sharma has frequently been seen in the stands during India matches.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017. © AFP

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage was one of the biggest events in December last year. Since the marriage, Anushka Sharma has been regularly attending husband Virat Kohli's matches, at home and away alike. Kohli and Anushka have never shied away from professing their love for each other and often upload pictures of them together on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Whenever the Indian captain achieves a milestone, he makes sure to show his affection towards Anushka for her support by blowing her a kiss during the match.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had philanthropist Padma Shri Sudha Varghese and Anushka Sharma as participants and he did not leave any opportunity to tease Anushka.

While Anushka said that she watches cricket not only for her husband Kohli but also for the country, she was left red-faced when Amitabh Bachchan asked her about the flying kisses.

Earlier this month, Anushka expressed her affection for Kohli at a programme related to her upcoming movie. In a video that was doing rounds on social media, students of a university were seen chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' to which Anushka replied, "Jee haan jee haan.. Sabko unse prem hai, mujhe bhi hai. Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai. (Yes, everyone loves him, I also love him. Everyone is missing him, I also miss him.)"

India are currently playing in the Asia Cup 2018 without Kohli as he has been rested. After Asia Cup, India's next assignment will be against the West Indies at home, starting from October 4. India will be hosting the West Indies for two Tests, five ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Highlights
  • Amitabh Bachchan teased Anushka Sharma on KBC
  • Anushka Sharma has regularly attended husband Virat Kohli's matches
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017
