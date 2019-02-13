 
Cricketer Gets Life Ban For Attacking Selector Amit Bhandari

Updated: 13 February 2019 17:20 IST
Amit Bhandari was attacked with iron rods and hockey sticks on Monday in New Delhi's Kashmere Gate.

Amit Bhandari was attacked on Monday. © File Photo/ANI

Under-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha has been slapped with a life ban for assaulting Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) senior selection committee chairman Amit Bhandari. DDCA chief Rajat Sharma said on Wednesday that the association will impose a life ban on Anuj Dedha for physically assaulting Amit Bhandari, who is also a former India pacer. Anuj Dedha attacked Amit Bhandari for not selecting him in the U-23 state side.

"We are imposing a life ban on the player that attacked chief selector Amit Bhandari, apart from following all the legal procedures. He will be banned from all cricket activities," Rajat Sharma said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Bhandari was attacked by a group of people during the Under-23 state trials at St Stephens ground in New Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Monday.

Bhandari was hit with iron rods and hockey sticks at the trials, before being rushed to a hospital by his co-selector Sukhvinder Singh. The goons fled the spot before the police could arrive.

Bhandari got 7 stitches for cuts on his legs and head.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • Anuj Dedha has been slapped with a life ban for assaulting Amit Bhandari
  • Amit Bhandari is a former India fast bowler
  • Bhandari was hit with iron rods and hockey sticks at the trials
