 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Matt Renshaw Named In Australia Squad For 4th Test vs South Africa

Updated: 27 March 2018 18:03 IST

Test captain Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth Test and Cameron Bancroft was handed three demerit points and a 75 per cent match fee deduction.

Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Matt Renshaw Named In Australia Squad For 4th Test vs South Africa
Matt Renshaw named in Australia squad for the fourth Test © AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday recalled opening batsman Matthew Renshaw in their beleagured squad for the fourth Test against South Africa starting in Johannesburg on Friday. Renshaw, 21, will fly to Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to join the under-siege tourists ahead of Friday's final Test against South Africa in the wake of the Cape Town ball-tampering crisis, according to a report in cricket.com.au. The Queenslander last played for the national Test side in September in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Left-hander Renshaw had played a big part in Queensland's Sheffield Shield-winning squad.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith's problems are far from over and if reports in the English media are to be believed the 28-year-old could be stripped of the Australian captaincy permanently. Also in the dock is Smith's deputy David Warner. Reports suggest that both Smith and Warner are facing one-year bans with coach Darren Lehmann set to resign with immediate effect as cricket chiefs hold crisis talks in South Africa to deal with an escalating cheating scandal. Smith has already been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his role in a plot that saw teammate Cameron Bancroft tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.

Further sanctions from Cricket Australia (CA) could follow pending the outcome of an investigation led by Iain Roy, CA's head of integrity. Smith and vice captain David Warner were stood down from their leadership roles before day four of the third Test.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Steven Smith Cameron Bancroft Darren Lehmann David Warner Newlands, Cape Town Cricket Matt Renshaw
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Matt Renshaw named in Australia squad for the fourth Test
  • Steve Smith was handed one match ban by the ICC
  • Bancroft was given three demerit points by the ICC
Related Articles
Sheffield Shield: Matt Renshaw Slapped With Rare Five-Run Penalty
Sheffield Shield: Matt Renshaw Slapped With Rare Five-Run Penalty
David Warner Waiting For Turnaround, Eager to Score vs India
David Warner Waiting For Turnaround, Eager to Score vs India
India vs Australia: Fired Up Ishant Sharma Gets The Better of Matt Renshaw
India vs Australia: Fired Up Ishant Sharma Gets The Better of Matt Renshaw
India vs Australia: Spidercam Comes To India
India vs Australia: Spidercam Comes To India's Aid As Aussies Get Off To A Flying Start
India vs Australia: Matt Renshaw Laughs Off Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Matt Renshaw Laughs Off Virat Kohli's 'Toilet' Sledge
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.