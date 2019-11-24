India discard batsman Ambati Rayudu has appealed to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin to not get into a personal tussle with him and isolate himself from the "seasoned crooks." In a tweet on Saturday, Rayudu had urged Telangana's Industry and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to look into the alleged corruption in the HCA. When asked to respond to Rayudu's comments, Azharuddin was later quoted as saying that Rayudu was a "frustrated cricketer".

"Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal. da issue is bigger dan us. we both knw wats goin on in hca. u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket. i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks. u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. (sic.)," Rayudu tweeted on Sunday.

Rayudu's earlier tweet had come a day after he took a break from playing first class cricket for Hyderabad.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu had tweeted.

This was Rayudu's first tweet after his social media outburst after the 2019 World Cup squad selection when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was chosen over him.

Rayudu had retired midway through the World Cup, but reversed his decision later in August.