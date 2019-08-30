 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ambati Rayudu Comes Out Of Retirement, Available For Shorter Formats

Updated: 30 August 2019 11:24 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Ambati Rayudu has written to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), saying his decision to retire was an emotional one and that he now is available for selection.

Ambati Rayudu Comes Out Of Retirement, Available For Shorter Formats
Ambati Rayudu has come out of retirement and made himself available for selection. © AFP

Barely two months after drawing curtains on his cricketing career, Ambati Rayudu has made a u-turn. The 33-year-old has written to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), saying his decision to retire was an emotional one and that he now is available for selection. In an email sent to HCA's CoA on Thursday, Rayudu wrote, "I would like to bring to your notice that I would like to come out of retirement and play cricket in all formats." "I want to take this opportunity to thank Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David, who have been very supportive during the tough time and are instrumental in making me realise that I have enough cricket left in me.

"I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team," he added.

The HCA's CoA subsequently sent out a mail saying, "This is to inform you that Rayudu has withdrawn his announcement of retirement and has made himself available for the shorter format of the game for HCA for 2019-20."

During the course of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, Rayudu had announced his retirement after he wasn't chosen as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan despite being named one of five stand-bys for the quadrennial event.

Initially, the 33-year-old was not included in the 15-man India squad for the World Cup with Vijay Shankar preferred over him. After the snub, Rayudu had tweeted sarcastically "Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup," aimed at chief selector MSK Prasad.

Last year, the middle-order batter had announced his retirement from first-class cricket in order to focus on his limited-overs career.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu Ambati Rayudu Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ambati Rayudu makes a u-turn, comes out of retirement
  • Ambati Rayudu said his decision to retire was an emotional one
  • Rayudu had announced his retirement during World Cup 2019 in England
Related Articles
"No Bias": Chief Selector MSK Prasad Speaks On Ambati Rayudu
"No Bias": Chief Selector MSK Prasad Speaks On Ambati Rayudu's World Cup Omission
Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu's "3D Tweet" Was Timely, I Enjoyed It: Chief Selector MSK Prasad
"Disappointing To Watch What They Did": Yuvraj Singh On Ambati Rayudu
"Disappointing To Watch What They Did": Yuvraj Singh On Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 Snub
World Cup 2019: Yograj Singh Takes Jibe At MS Dhoni, Urges Ambati Rayudu To Return
World Cup 2019: Yograj Singh Takes Jibe At MS Dhoni, Urges Ambati Rayudu To Return
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu's Life Post Retirement
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.