"Amazing To See": Harbhajan Singh Shares Video Of Sikh Man Helping Old Woman

Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to share a video of a Sikh man helping out an elderly lady amid the 21-day national lockdown imposed in India to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. "This is so amazing to see. Help whatever we you can.. together we can win this war against corona," Harbhajan wrote with the video. In the video, the man helps the old woman with some things, before giving her a hug and consoling her. He also gives her some money to help her out.

The iconic spinner also recently tweeted urging people to stay at home and maintain the lockdown.

"Every individual hs his own part to do 2 stay home.We r proud of our Team Leader @narendramodi Let's all continue to Stay home & be Safe.5th April at 9pm for 9 mins all lights off. Candles, Diya, torch, mobile flash to use bt only from home.No Streets Show Please," he tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with over 40 elite sportspersons over video about the lockdown and urged them to spread awareness on the matter.

"Interacted with sportspersons via video conferencing on the situation arising due to COVID-19. Sports requires self-discipline, tenacity, teamwork and a fighting spirit. These are also required to defeat Coronavirus," PM Modi tweeted.

"From sharing videos that reaffirm the importance of fitness, helping the poor and needy, emphasising on social distancing as well as contributing to efforts such as PM-CARES, our sportspersons are doing excellent towards making India free from COVID-19," he added in another tweet.

Harbhajan Singh was part of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011. He has represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs.