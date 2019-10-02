Australia women's cricket team opener Alyssa Healy on Wednesday created a world record as she scored unbeaten 148 runs off just 61 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and the final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the North Sydney Oval. Her innings was studded with 19 boundaries and seven mighty hits over the fence, and out of 148 runs, 118 came through boundaries. Healy's flamboyant innings helped Australia post their record-equalling total of 226/2 on the board. With this innings, Healey broke the previous record held her teammate and skipper Meg Lanning who had scored 133 not out against England earlier this year.

Alyssa Healy cleared the rope seven times in a record-breaking 148* at North Sydney Oval today! pic.twitter.com/xffOGbDgdZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2019

Healy reached the three-figure mark in just 46 balls which made her the fastest Australian and the second fastest in history to complete a century. Healy's previous best score in T20Is was 90 which she scored against India in 2012.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy told Fox Cricket.

After Healy's fireworks, Sri Lanka batters surrendered completely in the chase and didn't pose any threat to the Australian bowlers whatsoever.

However, one thing which they did manage to do while batting was play their entire quota of overs in which they scored 97/4, thus losing the match by 132 runs.

With this win, Australia women completed the whitewash in the three-match series. Australia women had won the first match by 41 runs, while they clinched the second game by nine wickets, with 62 balls left.

Australia women will now take Sri Lanka in the three-match One Day International series, first of which will be played in Brisbane on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)