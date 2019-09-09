 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Alipore Court Stays Arrest Warrant For Cricket Star Mohammed Shami

Updated: 09 September 2019 23:28 IST

Mohammed Shami was ordered to appear before a Kolkata court in 15 days or face arrest, after being charged by West Bengal police in March.

Alipore Court Stays Arrest Warrant For Cricket Star Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign to defame him. © AFP

An Indian court on Monday ordered an interim stay on an arrest warrant against fast bowler Mohammed Shami after his estranged wife accused him of various crimes including assault and sexual harassment. The cricketer was last week ordered to appear before a Kolkata court in 15 days or face arrest, after being charged by West Bengal police in March. Shami's lawyer Salim Rahaman told AFP the order was stayed on Monday by district judge Rai Chattopadhyay in Alipore Court for nearly two months.

"It was a warrant more procedural in nature," Rahaman said.

"The case was listed for further hearing on November 2."

Shami has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, since March 2018. She has publicly accused Shami of having numerous affairs and harassment.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of three years in jail.

Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign to defame him.

Jahan has also accused Shami of corruption.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shami was ordered to appear before a Kolkata court in 15 days
  • Jahan has also accused Shami of corruption
  • Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign
Related Articles
If Asaram Bapu, Ram Rahim Failed To Escape Law, Who Is Mohammed Shami: Hasin Jahan
If Asaram Bapu, Ram Rahim Failed To Escape Law, Who Is Mohammed Shami: Hasin Jahan
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami For Domestic Violence
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami For Domestic Violence
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's Last 6 Innings Batting Stat Will Leave You Shell-Shocked
BCCI Gets Mohammed Shami
BCCI Gets Mohammed Shami's US Visa Approved After Initial Rejection
World Cup Semi Final: Mohammed Shami
World Cup Semi Final: Mohammed Shami's Coach Slams Decision To Bench Fast Bowler
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.