Ajit Wadekar, Former India Cricket Team Captain, Dies At 77
Updated: 16 August 2018 00:05 IST

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar died on Wednesday night.

Ajit Wadekar, Former India Cricket Team Captain, Dies At 77
Ajit Wadekar died on Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness © Twitter

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar died on Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital. The 77-year-old, who made his debut in 1966 against West Indies, played 37 Tests and scored 2,113 runs in his career at an average of 31.07. Other than this, he appeared in two ODIs too. His biggest achievement was when he took India to a series win against the formidable West Indies in 1971. Wadekar also served as the manager of the Indian team in the late 1990's. The legendary cricketer made his Test debut for India in 1966 against West Indies in Mumbai. He played 37 Test matches for India scoring 2113 runs. He also represented India in its first-ever One Day International (ODI) game in 1974. Tributes poured in for the former India skipper on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message on Twitter for the former cricketer hailing him for his contribution to Indian cricket. "Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise", he wrote.

Wadekar also served as the manager of the Indian cricket team in the 1990s, alongside captain Mohammad Azharuddin. He was one of the few Indians to represent the country as a Test player, captain, coach/manager and the chairman of selectors

The Government of India had honoured him with the Arjuna Award (1967) and Padmashri (1972), India's fourth highest civilian honour. He was also awarded the CK Nayudu Lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • Ajit Wadekar passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday
  • Wadekar passed away in Mumbai after suffering from prolonged illness
  • Wadekar made his first-class debut in 1958-59
