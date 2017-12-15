 
Ajinkya Rahane's Father Booked For Running Over Elderly Woman

Updated: 15 December 2017 18:50 IST

Ajinkya Rahane's father allegedly hit the woman with a car and was subsequently booked for the offence.

Ajinkya Rahane is currently with the Indian team playing an ODI series against Sri Lanka. © AFP

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's father Madhukarrao Rahane allegedly hit a 67-year-old woman with a car in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district following which he was booked by police. According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred on Thursday noon on the highway in Kagal when 54-year-old Madhukarrao Rahane, who was driving with his family to their hometown in the coastal Konkan region from Mumbai, hit the elderly woman. The deceased was later identified as Ashabai Dadasaheb Kamble.

The deceased, a resident of Savitrinagar in Ichalkaranji, got confused while crossing the road and stopped in the middle after which the car hit her, said Senior Police Inspector of Kagal Police Station Audumbar Patil.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but she died during treatment at around 7 p.m., the officer said.

Madhukarrao Rahane has been booked on charges of causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence, he said.

According to the officer, Madhukarrao Rahane was summoned to the police station and as the offence is bailable he was served a notice under CrPC 41/1 to remain present in the court with his lawyer.

"Rahane is cooperating in the investigation," he added. Ajinkya Rahane is currently accompanying the Indian team playing an ODI series against Sri Lanka.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Cricket
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane's father has been booked for running over elderly woman
  • Ajinkya Rahane's father allegedly hit the woman with a car
  • Rahane is co-operating in the investigation, said senior police official
