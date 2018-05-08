Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India In Afghanistan Test, Shreyas Iyer Replaces Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan beginning on June 14 in Bengaluru. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the squad while Shreyas Iyer has been roped in as Virat Kohli's replacement. The selectors had earlier also picked Iyer as Kohli's cover during the Dharamsala Test against Australia in 2017. Kohli will also miss the two T20Is against Ireland and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in those two games as the regular captain will continue playing county cricket for Surrey until June end.

The selection committee picked the Test team against Afghanistan and for the two-match T2OI series against Ireland, as well as the three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series against England.

The ODI team for the England series saw Iyer, Ambati Rayudu and Siddharth Kaul come in. Rayudu is having a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season along with SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Kaul.

Team for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

Team for T20I series vs Ireland: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

Team for T20I series against England: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

Team for ODI series against England: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan , Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.