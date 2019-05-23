 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane Third Indian To Score Century On English County Debut

Updated: 23 May 2019 11:51 IST

Ajinkya Rahane, playing for Hampshire, scored a century on his English County debut, becoming only the third player to achieve the feat.

Ajinkya Rahane Third Indian To Score Century On English County Debut
Ajinkya Rahane became the first Indian to play for English County side Hampshire. © Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane who became the first Indian to play for English County side Hampshire, achieved a massive landmark by becoming only the third Indian player to score a hundred on County Championship debut. India's Test vice-captain, who is not part of Virat Kohli-led World Cup 2019 squad, achieved this feat on the same day when Team India landed in England to take part in cricket's biggest tournament. Playing against Nottinghamshire, Ajinkya Rahane scored just 10 runs in the first innings but more than made up for that by scoring 119 runs off 197 balls on Day three of the match on Wednesday. His knock included 14 boundaries.

The other two Indian players to score a century on County debut before Rahane were Piyush Chawla (for Sussex in 2009) and Murali Vijay (for Essex in 2018).

Resuming on his overnight score of 0 not out, Rahane and Sam Northeast (133) steadied the ship for Hampshire who were in trouble at 9-2 in the morning and then put on 257 for the third wicket.

The 30-year-old came into bat in the fifth over of the innings and was bowled by off-spinner Matthew Carter before Tea in the 70th over. 

The hosts declared on 367-5 after Tom Alsop (51 not out) scored his half-century, setting Nottinghamshire a target of 439 to win.

Rahane has not been part of India's ODI setup for quite some time now and he also didn't have the greatest of IPL seasons where he even lost his captaincy mid-way in the tournament to Australia's Steve Smith after Rajasthan Royals' poor run in the competition.

After being relieved of the captaincy duties, Rahane announced his arrival with a splendid century and finished the season with 393 runs in 14 outings.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane became the first Indian to play for Hampshire
  • In his first innings, Rahane scored just 10 runs
  • In the second innings Rahane scored brilliant 119
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant-Powered Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals To Go Top Of Table
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant-Powered Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals To Go Top Of Table
Ajinkya Rahane Slams Century After Handing Over Reins To Steve Smith
Ajinkya Rahane Slams Century After Handing Over Reins To Steve Smith
Ajinkya Rahane Removed As Rajasthan Royals Skipper, Steve Smith Replaces Him
Ajinkya Rahane Removed As Rajasthan Royals Skipper, Steve Smith Replaces Him
IPL Highlights, RR vs MI IPL Highlights: Smith Guides Rajasthan Royals To 5-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, RR vs MI IPL Highlights: Smith Guides Rajasthan Royals To 5-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
Ajinkya Rahane Seeks BCCI Permission To Play County Cricket
Ajinkya Rahane Seeks BCCI Permission To Play County Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Election Results: Naveen Patnaik's BJD, BJP Locked In A Close Battle In Odisha

Election Results: Naveen Patnaik's BJD, BJP Locked In A Close Battle In Odisha

2019 Election Results Will Be Better Than 2014: Harsh Vardhan

2019 Election Results Will Be Better Than 2014: Harsh Vardhan

Election Result: Prime Minister's Mother Greets Supporters To Cries Of "Har Har Modi"

Election Result: Prime Minister's Mother Greets Supporters To Cries Of "Har Har Modi"

India Election Results Till 11 AM: BJP Leads On 323 Seats

India Election Results Till 11 AM: BJP Leads On 323 Seats

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.