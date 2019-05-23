Ajinkya Rahane Third Indian To Score Century On English County Debut

Ajinkya Rahane who became the first Indian to play for English County side Hampshire, achieved a massive landmark by becoming only the third Indian player to score a hundred on County Championship debut. India's Test vice-captain, who is not part of Virat Kohli-led World Cup 2019 squad, achieved this feat on the same day when Team India landed in England to take part in cricket's biggest tournament. Playing against Nottinghamshire, Ajinkya Rahane scored just 10 runs in the first innings but more than made up for that by scoring 119 runs off 197 balls on Day three of the match on Wednesday. His knock included 14 boundaries.

The other two Indian players to score a century on County debut before Rahane were Piyush Chawla (for Sussex in 2009) and Murali Vijay (for Essex in 2018).

Resuming on his overnight score of 0 not out, Rahane and Sam Northeast (133) steadied the ship for Hampshire who were in trouble at 9-2 in the morning and then put on 257 for the third wicket.

The 30-year-old came into bat in the fifth over of the innings and was bowled by off-spinner Matthew Carter before Tea in the 70th over.

The hosts declared on 367-5 after Tom Alsop (51 not out) scored his half-century, setting Nottinghamshire a target of 439 to win.

Rahane has not been part of India's ODI setup for quite some time now and he also didn't have the greatest of IPL seasons where he even lost his captaincy mid-way in the tournament to Australia's Steve Smith after Rajasthan Royals' poor run in the competition.

After being relieved of the captaincy duties, Rahane announced his arrival with a splendid century and finished the season with 393 runs in 14 outings.

