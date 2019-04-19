Ajinkya Rahane Seeks BCCI Permission To Play County Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane has filed an application to seek permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his county cricket debut. The application from India's Test vice-captain has been filed in anticipation to play county cricket for Hampshire from May to mid-July. According to IANS, an application seeking permission has been sent by the batsman to the board and the same has been forwarded to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administration (CoA).

As per the letter, Rahane wants to be given permission to turn out for the county team in four-day games. The letter has been forwarded by the CEO Rahul Johri to the CoA.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that there was no reason why the batsman wouldn't be granted permission as the likes of skipper Virat Kohli had also been given the go-ahead last year to turn up for Surrey last year.

"There is no reason why Rahane wouldn't be granted permission as the likes of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were also given the go-ahead.

"Also, Rahane isn't a part of the World Cup team, so he won't have any international commitment at that time. He wants to play four-day games and that should actually help him when he returns to play Test cricket for India after the showpiece event gets over in England and Wales," the official said.

Pujara spent some quality time playing county cricket for Yorkshire last season when the Indian Premier League was in full flow.

(With IANS inputs)