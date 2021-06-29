India's Test and limited-overs vice-captains -- Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma -- are enjoying some quality time with their kids in the UK ahead of their five-match Test series against the Joe Root-led England. On Monday, Rahane shared a snap on his Instagram with his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, and their daughter, Aarya. He captioned the photo, "Baby's having their day out after quite some time indoors!" The photograph also featured Rahane's India teammate Rohit Sharma, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira.

Their fans were happy to see the cricketers in a single frame and shared their delight in the comments section. At the time of the writing, the post had garnered over 390k likes on the photo- and video-sharing application.

Team India cricketers are currently enjoying a three-week break after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

On June 23, India lost yet another major International Cricket Council (ICC) final as New Zealand hammered the Virat Kohli-led outfit by eight wickets in a six-day long summit clash to become the new Test Champions.

Promoted

India have not won an ICC title since their 2013 Champions Trophy win over England under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, they have been beaten in three finals - 2014 T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and 2021 World Test Championship - and three semi-finals - 2015 World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and 2019 World Cup.

Team India will return to action on August 4, when they will face England in the five-match Test series.