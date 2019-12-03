Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw In Mumbai Squad For First Ranji Trophy Match

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Prithvi Shaw have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda slated to be played next week. Mumbai, the 41-time domestic champions, will begin their tournament campaign in Vadodara from December 9. Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain while experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare will serve as his deputy. Rahane has been in prolific form in the recent times, scoring heaps of runs for India in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, the match against Baroda will provide Shaw with an opportunity to redeem himself and present his case for selection in the national side.