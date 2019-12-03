 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw In Mumbai Squad For First Ranji Trophy Match

Updated: 03 December 2019 16:03 IST

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, with Aditya Tare appointed vice-captain ahead of their first match against Baroda.

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw In Mumbai Squad For First Ranji Trophy Match
Ajinkya Rahane has been in fine form for India. © AFP

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Prithvi Shaw have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda slated to be played next week. Mumbai, the 41-time domestic champions, will begin their tournament campaign in Vadodara from December 9. Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain while experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare will serve as his deputy. Rahane has been in prolific form in the recent times, scoring heaps of runs for India in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, the match against Baroda will provide Shaw with an opportunity to redeem himself and present his case for selection in the national side.

The 20-year-old, who was given a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), made his return to competitive cricket in the Super League stage of the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and hit a 32-ball 50 against Assam in his first game.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni and Eknath Kerkar.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Prithvi Shaw Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Help India Dominate Day 2 Of Day-Night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Help India Dominate Day 2 Of Day-Night Test
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan React To Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan React To Ajinkya Rahane's "Dreaming About Historic Pink Ball Test" Picture
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane To Be Among First To Reach Kolkata For Day-Night Test: Report
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane To Be Among First To Reach Kolkata For Day-Night Test: Report
Delhi Capitals Complete Transfer Of Ajinkya Rahane, Release Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande To Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals Complete Transfer Of Ajinkya Rahane, Release Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande To Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals Could Swap Prithvi Shaw For Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals Could Swap Prithvi Shaw For Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 03 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.